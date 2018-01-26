Author, activist Julius Lester dies at 78

By Dusty Christensen and Bera Dunau, The Daily Hampshire Gazette

BELCHERTOWN — Julius Lester, a renowned author, musician, activist and photographer who taught for three decades at the University of Massachusetts, died Thursday surrounded by family at the age of 78. Lester was a national figure who chose to make his home in the Pioneer Valley for decades, and who left an indelible mark on it.

