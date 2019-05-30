Artists, Health and Wellness ProsCelebrate Juneteenth with KowTeff at Restoration Plaza

Saturday, June 8, 12:00pm – 8:00pm

9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration with African Marketplace,

Health & Wellness Expo,

Live Performances, Dance Classes for Adults and Children

A cross section of the Brooklyn community comes together on June 8th from 12pm to 8pm to celebrate Juneteenth in the heart of Bed-Stuy. KowTeff brings together vendors, artists and health & wellness experts to produce the Ninth Annual Day of Fun, Learning, Health and Movement – free to the community.

The African Marketplace features an assortment of vendors selling handcrafted and internationally traded goods, as well as delicious gastronomical offerings. This year’s Health and Wellness Expo will emphasize well-being for seniors with special workshops on mental health, a Seated Yoga class and a (nonalcoholic) Sip-n-Paint class, in addition to blood pressure checks and diabetes screenings.

The Children’s Zone will offer a Martial Arts class with Master Sabu and a Children’s African Dance class. Children will also enjoy Face Painting and other fun activities under the big tent. Inside, participants can take free dance classes in a variety of genres from the African Diaspora, starting with an annual favorite, Line Dancing with Brooklyn Ed.

Participants will also be able to learn from Thelma Loubaki, leading her popular Congolese dance class, and renowned dancer Ousmane Wiles in his riveting Afro-Beat dance class.

Outside, enjoy watching agile stilt dancers moving to Caribbean rhythms. The main performance will start at 3:30pm on the West Plaza Stage. Lineup includes the stunning Mfouambila Kongo Dance Company, ADH (Afro-Hop music), Dapper Africa and the energetic and immensely talented Brooklyn United Music & Arts Program.

The dynamic DJ Juwandi will close out this wonderful day with a House Party like never seen before from 5 to 8pm. A great family event for all ages–an opportunity to get out, welcome summer, celebrate African heritage, dance, try new skills and enjoy the vibrant local talent of the Brooklyn community. Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza – Courtyard/Amphitheater, 1368 Fulton Street.