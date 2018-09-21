Arthur Mitchell March 27, 1934 – September 19, 2018

From the Dance Theater of Harlem family:

It’s with the deepest sadness we share the news that our founding artistic director, the great, Arthur Mitchell has passed away. His legacy of passion, power, and perfection will live on through each and every person he’s touched in his lifetime. We love you and we honor you, Mr. Mitchell. R.I.P.”

Here at Our Time Press our thoughts go out to the family, friends, many students and many admirers of the great Arthur Mitchell. He was true and faithful visionary who invested not only his time and talent, but his heart in the mentoring of young people. He brought works of great beauty and brilliance to the stage and celebrated life through dance. He will be forever remembered for the lasting moments of joy he shared to amaze and uplift us all.

Misty Copeland, who feels blessed to have known and learned from him, had these words:

“Thank you Mr. Mitchell for helping to change the classical ballet world for our community! Your impact will never fade. The first black principal dancer @nycballet!!! You gave me so much, through our conversations, your dancing and by simply existing as a brown body in ballet. But you were so much more than a brown body. You’re an icon and hero. @dancetheatreofharlem gave black and brown children, not only a home and future, but the ability to dream. I love you with all my heart and will miss you dearly.