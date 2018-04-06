ARIKE AIR: Notre Dame Junior Ends 17 Years of NCAA Women’s Championship Losses with a Buzzer-Beater

The Fighting Irish were given a fighting chance – and then a historic victory – by a woman of Nigerian descent. Arike Ogunbowale first earned a place for her team with her game-winning shot in the semi-finals. Later that weekend in the finals, she would bring the national championship home for her team with three-point buzzer-beater, with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Oh, and while at it, she just happened to also win for Notre Dame the distinction of making the biggest comeback in women’s NCAA history!

Kobe Bryant gave her love after the semifinals, tweeting: “Big time shot Arike. We are a @UConnWBB family but we love seeing great players making great plays… Good luck on Sunday.”

When Arike responded that her life was complete now that Kobe had reached out, he responded with, “Nah… it’s complete by finishing the job on Sunday.” After the championship game, he tweeted again, ”WOW! #LifeComplete!

Other NBA comment were from players Dwyane Wade: Wow. She’s a bad Woman!!!, JJ Watt: Arike Ogunbowale is cold blooded!!!!, Frank Kaminsky III: Clutch gene is outta this world!