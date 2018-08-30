ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH CONTINUES CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION with LIVE MUSIC TRIBUTES to the late, great ARETHA FRANKLIN

Sunday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 8

Public is Invited

“Ms. Franklin’s iconic stature has made an impact on generations and will continue to do so for generations to come. Her gospel roots are the foundation by which her entire career was based and she never forgot that. We will not forget her,” says The Rev. Dr. Robert Waterman, Pastor, Antioch Baptist Church.

Sunday, September 2, 828 Greene Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11221 Communion Services 11:00 am

This Communion Sunday, Antioch’s award-winning choirs, band and performers, under the direction of musical director Elder Sheila Carpenter, will sing a medley of Ms. Franklin’s greatest gospel hits, including ‘What A Friend’, ‘Mary, Don’t You Weep’ and ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ among others. The public is invited to come, hear the word, enjoy the Hear the word and enjoy the music. Church historians remind us that among the great visitors to Antioch over the years was the “Queen of Soul” herself.

Saturday, September 8

The Parade and Block Party

Antioch’s music and choral groups will reprise its music Tribute to Aretha Franklin during a day-long celebration of its Centennial. The activities start at 10:00am with a processional from the church’s original location at 100 Duffield Street in Downtown Brooklyn, and moves to the 828 Greene Avenue current location, where a BLOCK PARTY will commence, complete with on-stage performances of the gospel music that inspired the Queen of Soul, and songs she made famous. Staging for the event will be on the South side of the church on Lexington Avenue, between Lewis and Stuyvesant. on the stage at a day-long celebration (see flyer on this page). Vendors and companies wanting to join the parade or set up at the church location should contact Elder Carpenter immediately: sheilarc1209@gmail.com.