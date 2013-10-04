October 5

9:00a-12n- Common Core in Common Language – DOE Parent Academy 2013: Start the School Year Strong. Long Island University, 1 University Plaza. Meet Kimberly Cline, LIU President and Dennis Walcott, Chancellor, NYC Department of Education. Workshops collaborating with your school, Welcome to pre-K, Get Ready for College and Career, Alternative Schools and Programs, Resources for English Language Learners, Special Education. To register: 212-374-4118 nycparentacademy.org.

8:30a-1p: Adelaide L. Sanford Institute Fall 2013 Parent Sessions on Common Core State Standards Awareness Sessions: Grades 3-12. DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR CHILD’S TEST SCORES MEAN? Session Topic: Grades 3-8: Getting the most out of the ELA & Math Parent Reports. For Grades 9-12: Preparing for the NEW Algebra & English Regents examinations. How can you help your child be successful in grades? Bring your Parent ELA & Math Report to the sessions. Register for this free session at ryoung4@ix.netcom.com, or contact your child’s school principal or parent coordinator. Breakfast provided. Location: Boys & Girls H.S., 1700 Fulton St, BK.

October 8

6:30p-8:30p: PUBLIC TESTIMONY INVITED at JOINT LEGISLATIVE FORUM ON SCHOOL GOVERNANCE REFORM. NYS Sen. Velmanette Montgomery, NYS Sen. Bill Perkins, NYS Assemblyman David Weprin respond to public’s call for improvement of NYC public education system. St. Francis College, Founders Hall (1st Fl.), 180 Remsen St. RSVP: 718-643-6140. (See Story on this page)

October 9

9a-12n: PARENT ACADEMY: PARENT-TEACHER CONFERENCE BOOT CAMP at Scholastic Publishing, 557 Broadway, Manhattan. Refreshments served 8:00a.m.- 9:00a.m. Meet Jesse Mojica, Executive Director, Division of Family and Community Engagement Workshops: Finding Resources in Your Community, Preparing for Parent-Teacher Conferences, Welcome to pre-K!, Collaborating with Your School and Successful Behavioral Strategies for Children with Autism, District 75 – Maximizing Student Potential Through Tailored Support for Alternative Schools and Programs, Resources for English Language Learners. To register: 212-374-4118, nycparentacademy.org.

6pm: COMMON CORE Workshop Series: What are the changes you should see in schools? Facilitator: Alonta Wrighton, Principal, P.S. 11, 419 Waverly Ave., BK – Please RSVP: Precious Jones-Walker, District Family Advocate, pjoneswalker@schools.nyc.gov or 718-636-3234.

October 11

6p-8p: PARENT ACADEMY: To Infinity and Beyond: College and Careers. Long Island University, 1 University Plaza, BK. To register: 212-374-4118, nycparentacademy.org.

October 16

6p: COMMON CORE Workshop Series: Testing Procedures and Strategies. Facilitator: Karyn Nicholson, Principal, P.S. 45, 100 Clermont Ave., BK –Please RSVP: Precious Jones-Walker, District Family Advocate, pjoneswalker@schools.nyc.gov or 718-636-3234.

Ongoing

After-school HOMEWORK ASSISTANCE: P.S. 23, P.S. 54, P.S. 157, P.S. 256, P.S. 297, P.S. 380,

P.S. 636 and Success Academy – Bed-Stuy 1.

Saturdays: Ongoing thru November 9

11:00a- Ready, Set, Kindergarten! For children 3-5 years and participating parents or caregivers: stories, activities, exploration of literacy, science, math through music stories, crafts, play. Free materials available. www.brooklynpubliclibrary.or/first5years

Looking Ahead to 2014

NASA will be offering Internships for Students, Graduates, Teachers. There are a variety of valuable opportunities that begin with programs for high school students and go forward. Suggest anyone interested visit:

https://intern.nasa.gov/

AFRICAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE CENTER

Macon Library, 361 Lewis Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 718-573-5606

READING RECOMMENDATIONS

Children’s Books

Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold

The Jones Family Express by Javaka Steptoe

Visiting Day by Jacqueline Woodson

Lola Loves Stories by Anna McQuinn

Pretty Brown Face by Andrea & Brian Pinkney

Parenting Titles

Awakening the Natural Genius of Black Children

Amos N. Wilson

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters: 10 Secrets Every Father Should Know

Meg Meeker

Connecting Fathers, Children and Reading: A How-To-Do-It Manual

Sara Willoughby-Herb & Steven Herb