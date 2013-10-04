October 5
9:00a-12n- Common Core in Common Language – DOE Parent Academy 2013: Start the School Year Strong. Long Island University, 1 University Plaza. Meet Kimberly Cline, LIU President and Dennis Walcott, Chancellor, NYC Department of Education. Workshops collaborating with your school, Welcome to pre-K, Get Ready for College and Career, Alternative Schools and Programs, Resources for English Language Learners, Special Education. To register: 212-374-4118 nycparentacademy.org.
8:30a-1p: Adelaide L. Sanford Institute Fall 2013 Parent Sessions on Common Core State Standards Awareness Sessions: Grades 3-12. DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR CHILD’S TEST SCORES MEAN? Session Topic: Grades 3-8: Getting the most out of the ELA & Math Parent Reports. For Grades 9-12: Preparing for the NEW Algebra & English Regents examinations. How can you help your child be successful in grades? Bring your Parent ELA & Math Report to the sessions. Register for this free session at ryoung4@ix.netcom.com, or contact your child’s school principal or parent coordinator. Breakfast provided. Location: Boys & Girls H.S., 1700 Fulton St, BK.
October 8
6:30p-8:30p: PUBLIC TESTIMONY INVITED at JOINT LEGISLATIVE FORUM ON SCHOOL GOVERNANCE REFORM. NYS Sen. Velmanette Montgomery, NYS Sen. Bill Perkins, NYS Assemblyman David Weprin respond to public’s call for improvement of NYC public education system. St. Francis College, Founders Hall (1st Fl.), 180 Remsen St. RSVP: 718-643-6140. (See Story on this page)
October 9
9a-12n: PARENT ACADEMY: PARENT-TEACHER CONFERENCE BOOT CAMP at Scholastic Publishing, 557 Broadway, Manhattan. Refreshments served 8:00a.m.- 9:00a.m. Meet Jesse Mojica, Executive Director, Division of Family and Community Engagement Workshops: Finding Resources in Your Community, Preparing for Parent-Teacher Conferences, Welcome to pre-K!, Collaborating with Your School and Successful Behavioral Strategies for Children with Autism, District 75 – Maximizing Student Potential Through Tailored Support for Alternative Schools and Programs, Resources for English Language Learners. To register: 212-374-4118, nycparentacademy.org.
6pm: COMMON CORE Workshop Series: What are the changes you should see in schools? Facilitator: Alonta Wrighton, Principal, P.S. 11, 419 Waverly Ave., BK – Please RSVP: Precious Jones-Walker, District Family Advocate, pjoneswalker@schools.nyc.gov or 718-636-3234.
October 11
6p-8p: PARENT ACADEMY: To Infinity and Beyond: College and Careers. Long Island University, 1 University Plaza, BK. To register: 212-374-4118, nycparentacademy.org.
October 16
6p: COMMON CORE Workshop Series: Testing Procedures and Strategies. Facilitator: Karyn Nicholson, Principal, P.S. 45, 100 Clermont Ave., BK –Please RSVP: Precious Jones-Walker, District Family Advocate, pjoneswalker@schools.nyc.gov or 718-636-3234.
Ongoing
After-school HOMEWORK ASSISTANCE: P.S. 23, P.S. 54, P.S. 157, P.S. 256, P.S. 297, P.S. 380,
P.S. 636 and Success Academy – Bed-Stuy 1.
Saturdays: Ongoing thru November 9
11:00a- Ready, Set, Kindergarten! For children 3-5 years and participating parents or caregivers: stories, activities, exploration of literacy, science, math through music stories, crafts, play. Free materials available. www.brooklynpubliclibrary.or/first5years
Looking Ahead to 2014
NASA will be offering Internships for Students, Graduates, Teachers. There are a variety of valuable opportunities that begin with programs for high school students and go forward. Suggest anyone interested visit:
https://intern.nasa.gov/
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE CENTER
Macon Library, 361 Lewis Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 718-573-5606
READING RECOMMENDATIONS
Children’s Books
Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold
The Jones Family Express by Javaka Steptoe
Visiting Day by Jacqueline Woodson
Lola Loves Stories by Anna McQuinn
Pretty Brown Face by Andrea & Brian Pinkney
Parenting Titles
Awakening the Natural Genius of Black Children
Amos N. Wilson
Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters: 10 Secrets Every Father Should Know
Meg Meeker
Connecting Fathers, Children and Reading: A How-To-Do-It Manual
Sara Willoughby-Herb & Steven Herb
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August Wilson - December 30, 2016
- What’s Going On by Victoria Horsford - December 30, 2016
- Op-Ed:Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory! - December 29, 2016
Thanks for finally talking about >A schedule of events for Parents,
Teachers, Caregivers, Students – Welcome to Our Time Press <Loved it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It
really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to offer one
thing again and help others such as you helped me.
I am actually happy to glance at this website posts which consists of
plenty of valuable facts, thanks for providing
such information.