A Rally for Colin Kaepernick* Brooklyn Bridge Pier I September 14, 2017

Speaker: Ret. Det. Graham B. Weatherspoon

Part IV of a continuing series

What we have in this country is the failure to study history; it’s not taught, it’s not studied.

Right there (pointing west) on the other side of the river is Wall Street. That’s where enslaved Africans were sold on the block in New York. The first (enslaved Africans) to come to this country were brought here to New York in 1626.

They were brought here before the Irish. They were brought here before the Germans. They were brought here before the Italians. They were brought here before the French. They were brought here before many of the people who think this is their country ever heard of this country.

Professional football is modeled after American slavery. You’ve got to think and analyze what’s going on. Where do these players start out? They start out on a farm team. What was a plantation other than a farm? Who worked on the field in that farm? People that looked like us.

Colin Kaepernick was called for such a time as this. God did not call him to be … a man of enlightenment for the people of the country and also for other professional football players to see. Just because you’re getting a check does not mean that you’re free; athletes are bought and sold.

There’s a big event every year. They call it the draft. That’s the block! And when they trade you, they tell you to pack up, go there. They don’t care about your wife, your family. You go there. It’s a slave system.

This country is founded and rooted in slavery and when you take the time to step back and think, you will see how much slavery is going on: mental, psychological, educational, financial. Every aspect of your being is controlled by it.

There’s been a lot of talk about Nazis. Adolf Hitler gave credit to where he got his thinking from. He wrote and said he got his ideas from the United States of America. He got it from the U.S. Congress in 1924. You wonder why you have quote-unquote Neo-Nazi. Because the chief Nazi developed his program by watching the people in this country.

Immigration laws were revoked in 1924 against people. Separatism. Racism — that’s what he modeled his agenda after. So, when we think about Nazism, let’s think about the United States and how we have affected and infected lives of people across the globe.

I served as a police officer and as a detective. I sent police officers to prison because they were not qualified; they were criminals. You see what that fool on the Hill in Washington did in that tirade he ran on Long Island with the Suffolk County Police Department! You see how they applauded him. Their own chief is sitting in prison for brutalizing a prisoner.

So, the clergy had better wake up! These photo ops and all this nonsense! Wake up! Your calling is to God. Not to America. Not to a flag. Not to anybody but God. And it is time people in this country stood up for what is right.

The philosopher (Edmund) Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men … and women … to do nothing”. You can’t be good doing nothing. Because if you’re not standing against evil, you are for it.

Colin Kaepernick, you were given the platform of football to elevate you to the level for people to know who you are. Now that they know who you are–moving to another level because you are speaking out for what is truthful and what is just. And what is beneficial for people at-large.

*******

* Last month, NYPD officers gathered in Brooklyn Bridge Park to show support for Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who has been, at this printing, banished by the NFL for sitting out the national anthem last season.

Organized by Sgt. Edwin Raymond, the rally featured speeches from retired NYPD officer Frank Serpico, City Councilman Jumaane Williams and others. The rally concluded with officers, supporters, media and others raising their fists and taking a knee in support of Kaepernick and his stance.

Part V of this series next week, October 5, 2017, presents the voice of Serpico, who was praised at the rally by Detective Weatherspoon. “Serpico inspired me to enter into law enforcement. A white man who I’ve respected for over 45 years! I will always respect him because he stood against the ills and the criminality in this country.”