A New York Donut

If someone were to tell me both the Jets and Giants wouldn’t have a single win combined after two weeks, I’d tell that person they are insane. Now maybe I’m not so much of a pro playing the game council, but I’d have a better shot going 0-2 during a season of Madden 2018 than to come to the realization that both of our beloved football teams have not won a game. As I reported a few weeks ago in a recent article about the New York Jets, it is a rebuilding year. The big names such as Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, Darrelle Revis, Sheldon Richardson and Calvin Pryor are gone. The team’s defense has given up big plays during their two games against the Bills and Raiders. One of the teams’ Achilles’ heel was their run defense and it continues to be an issue this year. Although the quarterback play of Josh McCown was better against Oakland than it was against Buffalo, the Jets offense has not been able to get in rhythm and as a result of that, “Gang Green” has struggled to put up points. Their defense doesn’t help any cause either giving up 66 points in two weeks. The Jets will have their first home game of the season against division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

As for the Giants, it is pretty easy to say their 0-2 start is a bit of a surprise considering their great defense and their revamped receiving core. Their defense has not been as sharp throughout an entire sixty minutes in a game this year. The teams’ offense is probably the most worrisome question of all. Quarterback Eli Manning has not been sharp through two games then again, his offensive line has not been good at all. An example of that is Manning being sacked five times against the defense of the Detroit Lions last Monday night. Manning has not gotten the time to make plays with the O-line not being able to create time in the pocket for him. Let’s cut the “G-men” some slack, top wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. is still working his way back from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason. Brandon Marshall, who was a ghost in the offensive game plan in last Monday’s loss to the Lions, is still learning the teams’ playbook. Manning and the Giants have a divisional opponent coming up this Sunday when they head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles.

Not to quote NBA rising star Joel Embid, but after 2 weeks for both teams, I urge both Jets and Giants fans to trust the process. It’s only been two weeks and players are still adapting physically during the season. It is too soon to press the panic button for both teams. We’ll just have to see whether both New York teams can break out of the donut column.

Sports Notes: (High School Football) Here are the top varsity high school football rankings, with four Brooklyn teams in the top 10.