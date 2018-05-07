A Brooklynite NFL-Bound?

The NFL Draft has come and pass and as far as our professional sports teams, we now know that the New York Giants have selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with their No. 2 overall pick. The Jets then selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick. The City of New York is looking to add another New York product to the NFL family and he is from our borough.

Jefferson alum Ebenezer Ogundeko was expected to hear his name during the draft but unfortunately, he did not. He had been projected to be off the board on Day 3 of the draft, however, he did not have to wait that long afterwards as he received an invitation to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie mini-tryouts. Ogundeko had committed to Clemson University, but ran into a few legal troubles which then led to him being kicked off the football program. The defensive end would then land at Tennessee State for his final 3 years of eligibility and all he did was completely wreak havoc. Just ask the opposing quarterbacks. Ogundeko, 22, who stands at 6-foot-3/ 256 pounds, led his team in sacks each year he played for Tenn. State.

Although it may not be the typical path it would be for a young man to fulfill his lifelong dream, there is something to admire about Ogundeko’s drive. Throughout all his legal troubles, he continued to play the game he loved while trying to repair his image which may have been a huge contributing factor as to why NFL general managers were hesitant to draft him. Will his dream of playing in the NFL come true with an opportunity with the Chiefs? The Borough of Brooklyn sure hopes so. He is an athlete whose talent can go under the radar and can be a steal for the teams who passed on him. We shall see how Ogundeko’s roller-coasting journey unfolds.

Sports Notes: (NBA Basketball) On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Knicks have completed their interviews in search for their new head coach. The team hopes to have a new coach by the end of the week.