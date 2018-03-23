The angels came down on Sunday, March 11, 2018 to carry one of God’s faithful servants, Robert Washington, to his heavenly home. Robert–more widely known as Bob–was born on July 30, 1943 in Chidester, Arkansas to Booker T. and Irene Washington. He was the youngest of four children. Regarding his three siblings, Robert was preceded in death by Eleanor (Washington) Harris and Johnny Washington.

Robert’s surviving sibling is his sister, Mary Jean (Washington) Noel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Washington family had deep religious roots in their community, culminating with Robert joining the Mount Willie Baptist Church at the age of 10.

Robert grew up in a rural community in South Arkansas generally called “William Center.” In fact, the first public school that he attended was the William Center School, a two-room school for grades 1-8. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Camden, Arkansas as the salutatorian of the Class of 1959 at the age of 15.

Afterwards, Robert attended the Oakland (California) Community College for a time before returning to Arkansas to complete his college education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), earning a B.S. in Chemistry (cum laude) at the age of 19. Robert was a mathematics teacher at Peake High School for one year prior to leaving Arkansas to become a research chemist at the National Institutes of Health in

Bethesda, Maryland.

Upon moving to Brooklyn, Robert began working at Pfizer, Inc., where he served as a laboratory staff analyst, product release supervisor and GMP specialist. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Long Island University in 1975. While working at Pfizer full-time, Robert attended Brooklyn Law School and earned his Juris Doctor degree

in 1985. He later transitioned into practicing law full-time. Robert served as a National Black Law Students Association delegate and as a Brooklyn Law School Student Bar Association representative. He also won American Jurisprudence awards in Administrative Law and

Legal Profession (Ethics), and was selected as a member of the Moot Court Honor Society. Robert also received honors from Science Skills Center, Kiddie Academy, the Attorney General-State of New York (Distinguished Legal Service) and NGO Peace Caucus in Cooperation with UNESCO (United Nations Citizen Peace Award).

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, Brooklyn Bar Association and American Immigration Lawyers Association. As a private Attorney-at-Law, he has handled matters dealing with business incorporation, religious and not-for-profit organizations, bylaws, real estate, immigration, and wills and estates.

Robert’s greatest accomplishments, however, were achieved as a husband and father. Robert married Mary Ann Webb of Windsor, North Carolina in 1980. They had two children: James Lateef Washington and Dr. Sarah Irene Washington.

Marrying Mary, Robert’s extended family grew to include several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews whom he cherished.

Robert excelled in his commitment to the service of the Lord and his local community. Robert joined Concord Baptist Church of Christ under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Gardner C. Taylor–this is also the church where he married Mary ten years prior. He continued under Rev. Dr. Gary V. Simpson and has served his church community for the past 25 years. He was appointed Deacon of Concord Baptist Church in 1993.

He was a very active member at Concord as a Deacon, member of the Brotherhood and he served as the church attorney.

Robert was kind, soft-spoken and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.

He volunteered time to assist community organizations such as the Westbury Tenants Association (President), the Allied Homeowners Block Association (President), First Family Theater (Executive Director), Brooklyn Law School Minority Alumni Association (Board of Directors), City Bar Association Project on Immigration (Attorney), Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute for Children, Science Skills Center (Board of Directors), Youth Services Coalition (Board of Directors) and Kiddie Academy Parents Association (President). He also was a proud member of the historic African-American, Brooklyn-based, Comus Social Club.

The family appreciates all prayers, flowers, words of condolences, memories, donations and other forms of received support.

The family has established the Robert Washington Memorial Scholarship as an education scholarship for students pursuing careers in science and law. Donations can be made at www.robertwashingtonmemorial.com.

Robert (Bob) will be remembered as a dedicated Christian, a devoted husband and father, an excellent lawyer and a leading figure in the community.