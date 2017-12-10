Golden Krust CEO Lowell Hawthorne Mourned Nationwide by Black Business Leaders, Politicians, Community Leaders

by Samara Lynn, Black Enterprise Magazine (12/4/17)

December 4, 2017 Lowell Hawthorne, CEO and president of Golden Krust Bakery and Grill died Saturday as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports USA Today. Hawthorne built a culinary empire with his national chain of Golden Krust bakeries heralded for its Jamaican beef patties.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has covered Hawthorne for decades, chronicling the rise of his company to be listed among the BE 100s—the nation’s largest black businesses—and one of the top black-owned franchisors in the nation.

He was also a major philanthropist, providing scholarships as well as aiding in the development of his native Jamaica.

In 2012, Hawthorne spoke with Black Enterprise about his journey from immigrant to food industry mogul—a journey he shared in his book, The Baker’s Son.

“My family and I possessed the drive, determination, and tenacity to succeed. We also knew when to seek help and employed experts to guide us through the rigorous system. I believe every immigrant that comes to the United States has the vision to attain the American dream and many find that through entrepreneurship,” he said at the time about finding success as an entrepreneur.

Read more at Black Enterprise