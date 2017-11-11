Mimose Pinckombe

February 2, 1921 – November 2, 2017

Mimose, or Mimine, as she was affectionately known, was born Rose Margueritte Mimose Pinckombe on February 2nd, 1921 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She was the daughter of Mr. Emmanuel Pinckombe and his wife Athalie Vieux-Pinckombe; the eldest of eight children. Mimose completed her Secondary Education at age 16 and immediately began working as a legal secretary in the Justice Department in Haiti during the administration of President Stenio Vincent in 1937. She was young and inexperienced with government administration, but very intelligent, independent, open-minded and willing to learn from several notable mentors including her mother Athalie. Although Mimose was not tenured, she continued working through the administration of President Elie Lest (1941-1946). She was eventually appointed to her official post as Legal Secretary by President Dumarsai Estime (1946-1950) and continued her career under several more presidents including Paul Magloire (1950-1956) and Francois Duvalier (1957-1965) when her tenure ended as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Haiti’s School of Agriculture.

In 1965, Mimose emigrated to New York with her three children: Raymond, Jr., Betty aka Modupe, and Ronald Jean-Pierre to join her ex-husband Raymond Jean-Pierre, Sr. Though they divorced before leaving Haiti, Mimose and Raymond, Sr. remained very close up until Raymond, Sr.’s death in 1972. Mimose married twice; she first married Gonel Lochard, the father of her eldest child Ms. Janine Kali Lochard (now deceased); however, as many knew, Raymond, Sr. was the love of her life.

After moving to New York, Mimose taught herself to speak English, but was not considered qualified for the same job opportunities that had been made available to her in Haiti. Mimose did not let those challenges keep her from supporting herself and her children; she took a job as a domestic worker, a profession from which she retired in 1989 to care for her granddaughter Tanagna Payne. Throughout her life, Mimose cared for many of her grandchildren, both adopted and biological. She was a caring, beautiful, strong, immovable force of nature. She loved, and was loved very deeply.

Mimose is survived by: her children: Raymond, Betty aka Modupe and Ronald; her grandchildren: Gontran Durocher, Naomi Bostic, Mandisa Jean-Pierre, Abolaji Alexander, Edo Young, Candra Simon, Fatimah Payne, Janine Simon, Omari Jean-Pierre, Tanagna Payne, Cheikh-Ibrahim Diop, Khadijah Mimose Diop, Yasinta Jean-Pierre, Meeka Jean-Pierre, Yasmine Jean-Pierre; her great-grandchildren: Kaj, Osahar-Sundiata Miller, Aviel Alexander, Mamello Cole, Asher Alexander, Amara Young, Jair Alexander, Kayaan-Idris Miller, Kalyani-Itara Miller, Kaj & Masego Jean-Pierre; her two younger sisters: Madeleine Pinckombe and Marie-Therese Lolagne; her many nieces and nephews: Lisa Lolagne, Max Lolagne, Renee Lolagne, Marie Lolagne, Tommy Lolagne, Philip Lolagne, Ronel Lolagne, Gyslaine Pinckombe, Edwidge Pinckombe, Ricardo Pinckombe, Vivianne Beauliere, Fritz Pinckombe, Jr., Christina Pinckombe, Geneva Pinckombe and their families. In addition to the children she birthed, she was a mother to Raymond, Sr.’s children from previous marriages. Mimose is survived by children of deceased Francia Jean-Pierre, Astrid, Jessie, Hans Schettini, Sean Jean-Pierre, Marielande Emile; children of deceased Pascal Jean-Pierre, Florelle Jean-Pierre and Pascal Jean-Pierre Junior. Survived by Edy Guerrier and his sons Donte & Jamie Guerrier.

Acknowledgements

Lisa Lolagne-Principal & Family, Renee Lolagne & Family, Gontran & Isabelle Durocher, Andrea Brathwaithe-Clunie, Brian Clunie & Family, Tyisa Brathwaithe & Family, Claudia Normil, Lafern Joseph, Monique Akil, Diane Gurwitz, Sohooba Keith Smith, The Board of Directors at Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford-Stuyvesant

Service

Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 9:30 AM Holy Cross R.C. Church 2530 Church Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11226

Repast/Life Celebration

Thursday, November 9th, 2017 6:30-8:30pm

Magnolia Tree Earth Center

677 Lafayette Ave., between Marcy & Tompkins, Brooklyn, NY