Academic excellence and community life were in abundance at the Job Corps Center in Bedford – Stuyvesant as Community Board 3 hosted its, now annual, “Bed-Stuy’s Best 2017” event last week. The theme of the event was “A Celebration of Excellence in Education”. Hosted by the Community Board 3 Subcommittee of Education and Youth, “Bed-Stuy’s Best 2017” celebrated teachers, parents and principals who are doing notable work in various Brooklyn districts such as 13,14 and 16.

Awardees of “Bed-Stuy’s Best”: Joanne Hunt (Brooklyn Charter School-Most Improved K-8), Principals of the Year – Nikki Bowen and Meredith Anderson (Excellence Girls – Elementary and Middle Academy) and Adofo Muhammed (Bedford Academy), Student Awards Humble Humanitarians – Jadel Hope (P.S. 5) and Carmen Talia (Leadership Prep); Lena Gates (PS 5- Annette Robinson Vanguard in Education Excellence), Teacher of the Year–Ambosia Johnson (Excellence Girls Elementary) and Jennifer Oznegbe (Madiba Prep Middle School), Parents of the Year – Valerie Mayo (PS 5) , Community Partner – CEC 16.