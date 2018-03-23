2018 Mets Season Preview

With a win-loss record of 70-92, it is safe to say that the New York Mets were one of the league’s underachieving teams in 2017. It is also important to say that aside from four-fifths of their starting rotation that went down with injuries, the team (as a whole) dealt with the injury bug from their pitchers to their star players on the offensive end. Last year’s disappointing season was enough for the organization to make a change in bringing in a new manager and general manager to help restore the winning culture the team had just three years ago. Here’s what Met fans can expect in 2018.

Aside from a new coaching staff, the roster has been revamped and the pitching rotation looks to get back to business in hopes of a successful season in what has the potential of being one of the best pitching rotations in all of baseball. A few players to keep an eye on will be pitcher Matt Harvey and former Gold Glove-winning center fielder Juan Lagares. For Harvey, he will look to recapture his glory days which earned him the nickname “the Dark Knight.” A time where he was just unhittable. However, in the last 2 years, Harvey has dealt with injuries, ineffectiveness and some controversy in what has been a rough two years for the 28-year-old right-hander. This season, he will be heavenly relied upon. As for Lagares, he has not been the same consistent/healthy player he was in 2014 when he won a Gold Glove. Since that time, he has been on the injured list more than he has played the field. With Michael Conforto expected to begin the 2018 campaign on the DL due to a separated shoulder, the Mets only option for center field with be Lagares and the youngster Branson Nimmo.

So, yes indeed, for Met fans there is reason to keep your head held high. Pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz are reportedly healthy and ready to go. The team went and added power to their lineup with the re-signing of Jay Bruce, whom they traded to the Cleveland Indians during the trade deadline. The team’s best player, Yoenis Cespedes, is expected to have a big year after an injury-plagued 2017 season. He (Cespedes) shedded 15 pounds during the off-season and added Yoga to his off-season workouts (try it, it works). Let’s not forget, they have two potential rising stars in their lineup that can have breakout seasons in first baseman Dominic Smith, 22, and shortstop Amed Rosario, 22. How will new Manager Mickey Calloway change the culture of the team and bring them back to contenders in the National League again? Stay tuned, the season is 2 weeks away.

Sports Notes: (NFL Football) Will the Jets finally get their franchise quarterback? Will the Giants draft a running back or a quarterback to be Eli Manning’s successor? On Saturday morning, the Jets were able to complete a trade with the Indianapolis Colts that will give them the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, assuring them they will get one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft. The team will send the No.6 overall pick, 2 second-round picks this year and one in 2019 to the Colts.