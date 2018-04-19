19th ANNUAL CENTRAL BROOKLYN JAZZ FESTIVAL

April 13 through May 13, 2018

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2018– Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium presents New York City’s longest, continuously running, grassroots festival dedicated to jazz. More than 500 artists are performing in over 50 events at mostly intimate venues throughout Brooklyn during this monthlong celebration of the music. The performances and programs are financially accessible and open to all.

The Nineteenth Annual Central Brooklyn Jazz Festival features varied events suitable for fans of all ages. At the Youth Jazz Jamboree, student musicians perform the music of Brooklyn’s Hall of Fame members, for their peers, family and residents. Jazz!

The Women’s Viewpoint, a forum that’s relevant to all, discussing the cultural and gender challenges experienced in the male-dominated music industry. The Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Sidney “Duke” Jordan occurs at The Billie Holiday Theatre in the presence of several living members of this select group.

Festival 2018 includes performances by internationally renowned artists, nationally recognized names and upcoming talent. NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Owens shares festival spotlight honors with Ahmed Abdullah, Ronnie Burrage, Akua Dixon, Louis Hayes, Pucci Amanda Jhones, Martha Redbone, and Lonnie Youngblood. Names to take note of include Lesedi Ntsane, Lisanne Tremblay and Giveton Gelin, who also display their artistry. Over 50 percent of the events are free, or less than ten dollars.

Brooklyn’s jazz legacy dates back over a half-century during the borough’s noted hard- bop styling era. Freddie Hubbard’s fiery session with Lee Morgan at Club La Marchal, Horace Silver’s gigs at the Club Continental and the boss bass man Reggie Workman at the East attracted mostly intrepid audiences into central Brooklyn’s clubs. “The Renaissance of the jazz scene here is due, partly, to the efforts of the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium. We reclaimed our “jazz destination status” based on the proliferation of venues with jazz music policies throughout central Brooklyn,” states CBJC’s Communications Director Bob Myers.

