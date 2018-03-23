14th National Black Writers Conference at MEC Through Sunday, March 25

The Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York (CBL) is presenting its 14th National Black Writers Conference (NBWC) scheduled to start today and run through Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Central Brooklyn. The four-day event features the works and talents of emerging and established scribes for this Black Writers Conference, an Intergenerational Gathering of Black Readers and Writers of All Genres.

Local, regional and nationally celebrated writers, scholars, literary professionals, students and the community-at-large are convening for four days to discuss topics related to the conference theme, “Gathering at the Waters: Healing, Legacy and Activism in Black Literature.” The honorees are Colson Whitehead, Kwame Dawes, David Levering Lewis, Susan L. Taylor, Steven Barnes, Tananarive Due and Eugene B. Redmond. Dr. Myrlie Evers-Williams is serving as this year’s Honorary Chair. For writers’ bios, the full program schedule and registration information, call (718) 804-8883 or visit www. centerforblackliterature.org. Program subject to change.