Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!
THE MOVEMENT TO OPPOSE TRUMP
VOLUME 7 of The Movement to Oppose Trump newsletter is published below in its entirety. Action steps at the links. THE MOVEMENT TO OPPOSE TRUMP,...
The Adjustment
By Eddie Castro Thomas Jefferson’s boys have started the season quite strong with an impressive 2-0 start. Last week, in a matchup against South Shore,...
View From Here: Happy New Year?
Happy New Year? This has not been the most joyous holiday season, and certainly cries of “Happy New Year” will feel hollow and forced with...
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million
By Kelly Mena Yesterday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman joined elected officials and advocates to announce...
Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...
By NPR STAFF Six years ago, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences. Now they also star in the...
Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack...
Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts...
Congresswoman Clarke Calls on President Obama to Pardon Marcus Garvey
Brooklyn, N.Y. – Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke released the following statement on a letter she and seventeen other members of the House of Representatives...
