Monday, January 16, 2017

Young, Gifted Brooklyn Writers Celebrate Dr. King’s Life and Legacy at...

admin -
This Monday, January 16th … Martin Luther King Commission Annual Event Brooklyn, NY – The 32nd Annual Family Celebration of Dr. King’s Life and Legacy, sponsored by...
President Obama Pens 55-Page Article on Criminal Justice for Harvard Law...

admin -
  By The Root Staff President Barack Obama returned to his Harvard Law Review roots (he was the first black president of the 100-plus-year-old journal in...

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF THE INDIAN POINT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT...

Senator Cory Booker Testifies Against Sen. Jeff Sessions

David Mark Greaves -
  By David Mark Greaves Missing Obama, Wondering What’s Next Barack Obama and his family leaving the White House, to be replaced with Donald, Melania, Ivanka and...

President Obama farewell address: full text

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

admin -
By Kelly Mena Yesterday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman joined elected officials and advocates to announce...

East New York/Cypress Hills Shouts “No” to Aggressive Speculators

Cumbo Calls For a Meeting Of Minds On Bedford Union Armory

Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...

admin -
By NPR STAFF Six years ago, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences. Now they also star in the...

MIAMI ART WEEK SHOWCASES POLITICAL WORKS BY MINORITY ARTISTS

Alexi Torres portraits of Afro Cubans: “Sun Light” collection at Art...

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF THE INDIAN POINT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT...

admin -
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the closure of the Indian Point Energy Center by April 2021. The aging 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, located 35...

Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack...

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

  Brooklyn Football on the Map

admin -
By Eddie Castro This season the talent of players that came out of the Borough of Brooklyn sure turned many heads this year. Many schools...

 The Adjustment

Coaches’ Corner

Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced

admin -
Schumer: Tubman Park is a Long-Overdue Recognition of an Extraordinary American  U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Department of the Interior (DOI)...

Congresswoman Clarke Calls on President Obama to Pardon Marcus Garvey

Never Forget

