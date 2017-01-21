43.7 F
Sentence Commuted for Oscar Lopez-Rivera

Oscar Lopez-Rivera, a co-founder of the Puerto Rican independence group FALN (Fuerza Armadas de Liberacion Nacional, Spanish for Armed Forces of National Liberation), was among...
Robert Reich: 15 warning signs of impending Trump tyranny

As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically do these 15 things As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically: Exaggerate their mandate to govern...

Bedford Armory will be a Win for Crown Heights

Grassroots to Global, Global to Grassroots: Black Words Matter, Too

By Victoria Horsford OBAMA ERA/TRUMP ERA  Last weekend was the last one for normalcy in America, especially with regard to the White House and the media.  ...

View From Here: Challenge Trump

Bedford Armory will be a Win for Crown Heights

Six Firms Designated as Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises to...

On Friday, January 13th Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives, conducted a roundtable with the six newly announced Minority- and Women-owned Business...

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

East New York/Cypress Hills Shouts “No” to Aggressive Speculators

Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...

MIAMI ART WEEK SHOWCASES POLITICAL WORKS BY MINORITY ARTISTS

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF THE INDIAN POINT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT...

Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack...

Coaches’ Corner

1/16/2017 Eagle Academy vs. Paul Robeson HS - Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Eagle Academy - Coach Steven Sullivan "It was a good game, I felt that...

  Date Night in Brooklyn

  Brooklyn Football on the Map

Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced

Schumer: Tubman Park is a Long-Overdue Recognition of an Extraordinary American  U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Department of the Interior (DOI)...

Congresswoman Clarke Calls on President Obama to Pardon Marcus Garvey

Never Forget

