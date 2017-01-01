42.8 F
Sunday, January 1, 2017

THE MOVEMENT TO OPPOSE TRUMP

admin -
VOLUME 7 of The Movement to Oppose Trump newsletter is published below in its entirety.  Action steps at the links. THE MOVEMENT TO OPPOSE TRUMP,...
 The Adjustment

admin -
By Eddie Castro Thomas Jefferson’s boys have started the season quite strong with an impressive 2-0 start. Last week, in a matchup against South Shore,...

Kujichagulia: Self-Determination Now!

View From Here: Happy New Year?

David Mark Greaves -
Happy New Year? This has not been the most joyous holiday season, and certainly cries of “Happy New Year” will feel hollow and forced with...

What’s Going On by Victoria Horsford

Kujichagulia: Self-Determination Now!

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

admin -
By Kelly Mena Yesterday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman joined elected officials and advocates to announce...

East New York/Cypress Hills Shouts “No” to Aggressive Speculators

Cumbo Calls For a Meeting Of Minds On Bedford Union Armory

Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...

admin -
By NPR STAFF Six years ago, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences. Now they also star in the...

MIAMI ART WEEK SHOWCASES POLITICAL WORKS BY MINORITY ARTISTS

Alexi Torres portraits of Afro Cubans: “Sun Light” collection at Art...

Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack...

admin -
Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts...

BP ADAMS UNVEILS MILLIONS IN CAPITAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND CULTURAL...

Congresswoman Clarke Calls on President Obama to Pardon Marcus Garvey

admin -
  Brooklyn, N.Y. – Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke released the following statement on a letter she and seventeen other members of the House of Representatives...

Never Forget

What the Election Analyses Are Leaving Out

