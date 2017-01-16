Must Read
Young, Gifted Brooklyn Writers Celebrate Dr. King’s Life and Legacy at...
This Monday, January 16th … Martin Luther King Commission Annual Event Brooklyn, NY – The 32nd Annual Family Celebration of Dr. King’s Life and Legacy, sponsored by...
President Obama Pens 55-Page Article on Criminal Justice for Harvard Law...
By The Root Staff President Barack Obama returned to his Harvard Law Review roots (he was the first black president of the 100-plus-year-old journal in...
Community News
View From Here
By David Mark Greaves Missing Obama, Wondering What’s Next Barack Obama and his family leaving the White House, to be replaced with Donald, Melania, Ivanka and...
Real Estate
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million
By Kelly Mena Yesterday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman joined elected officials and advocates to announce...
Arts
Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...
By NPR STAFF Six years ago, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences. Now they also star in the...
City Politics
GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF THE INDIAN POINT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT...
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the closure of the Indian Point Energy Center by April 2021. The aging 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, located 35...
Sports
Brooklyn Football on the Map
By Eddie Castro This season the talent of players that came out of the Borough of Brooklyn sure turned many heads this year. Many schools...
Black History
Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced
Schumer: Tubman Park is a Long-Overdue Recognition of an Extraordinary American U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Department of the Interior (DOI)...
What's Going On
OTP Print Edition
