Trending Now
The Shame of Black America Isn’t that Black Boys Can’t Read; The Shame Is that Black America Does Little to Help Them Learn to...
Must Read
- All
- Arts-Theater
- At Home
- Black History
- Business
- Calendar
- City Politics
- Community News
- Education
- Election 2016
- Events
- featured
- Health & Wellness
- National News
- News around the Web
- Other News
- OTP Latest Edition
- OTP Print Edition
- Parents Notebook
- Real Estate
- Sports
- Subscribe
- Top Stories
- Video
- View From Here
- What's Going On
- World News
More
Current & Previous Issues
Archives 2016 Archives 2015 Archives 2014 Archives 2013
Community News
JAMES MORTIMER – June 29, 1941 – January 21, 2017
James Mortimer, loving husband and father, exemplary community and youth empowerment advocate and pioneering entrepreneur, passed on Saturday, January 21 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital...
Real Estate
Six Firms Designated as Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises to...
On Friday, January 13th Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives, conducted a roundtable with the six newly announced Minority- and Women-owned Business...
Arts
WHAT’S GOING ON
By Victoria Horsford POTUS DONALD TRUMP Like the rest of America, I have been swept away by an unusual destiny since January 20, 2017, when Donald...
City Politics
Six Firms Designated as Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises to...
On Friday, January 13th Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives, conducted a roundtable with the six newly announced Minority- and Women-owned Business...
Sports
Coaches’ Corner
1/16/2017 Eagle Academy vs. Paul Robeson HS - Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Eagle Academy - Coach Steven Sullivan "It was a good game, I felt that...
Black History
Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced
Schumer: Tubman Park is a Long-Overdue Recognition of an Extraordinary American U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Department of the Interior (DOI)...
new york
clear sky
32.9 ° F
32.9 °
32.9 °
80%
2.2mph
8%
Mon
35 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
37 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
29 °
Most commented
What's Going On
OTP Print Edition
MUST WATCH
Watch first lady Michelle Obama's final White House speech
21:26
President Obama Participates in the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony
00:00
NYPD Police Brutality in New York City
15:13
Rep. Jeffries exposes Republican hypocrisy in connection with the IRS
05:40
THE COLLEGIUM Forum & Television Program Berlin, William Greaves & Audrey Henningham
59:18
First Corinthian Baptist Church Thanksgiving Day 2009 Brookl
01:32