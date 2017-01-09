20.1 F
New York
Monday, January 9, 2017

Saved by The Bill! Gov.’s Tuition-Free Program Would Begin Rollout in...

admin -
First-in-the-Nation Program Provides Free Tuition to New Yorkers Making Less Than $125,000 Per Year at all SUNY and CUNY Two- and Four-Year Colleges Governor Andrew...
Opal Tometi, Brooklyn-Based Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, to Keynote at...

admin -
Brooklyn's Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to Feature Opal Tometi, Brooklyn-Based Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Every January, artists, activists, civic leaders...

Clear Clutter Get Organized

10 Essential Ground Rules to Clear Clutter and Get Organized

It’s Flu Season: Take Care!

admin -
By OTP Staff We’re at the beginning of the flu season and the NYC Department of Health recommends that most people over the age of...

Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced

Opal Tometi, Brooklyn-Based Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, to Keynote at...

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

admin -
By Kelly Mena Yesterday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman joined elected officials and advocates to announce...

East New York/Cypress Hills Shouts “No” to Aggressive Speculators

Cumbo Calls For a Meeting Of Minds On Bedford Union Armory

Denzel Washington And Viola Davis On Adapting ‘Fences’ And Honoring August...

admin -
By NPR STAFF Six years ago, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences. Now they also star in the...

MIAMI ART WEEK SHOWCASES POLITICAL WORKS BY MINORITY ARTISTS

Alexi Torres portraits of Afro Cubans: “Sun Light” collection at Art...

Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack...

admin -
Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts...

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Extends Homeowner Protection Program By $20 Million

BP ADAMS UNVEILS MILLIONS IN CAPITAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND CULTURAL...

  Brooklyn Football on the Map

admin -
By Eddie Castro This season the talent of players that came out of the Borough of Brooklyn sure turned many heads this year. Many schools...

 The Adjustment

Coaches’ Corner

Harriet Tubman National Historic Parkland Announced

admin -
Schumer: Tubman Park is a Long-Overdue Recognition of an Extraordinary American  U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced that the Department of the Interior (DOI)...

Congresswoman Clarke Calls on President Obama to Pardon Marcus Garvey

Never Forget

